Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $509.70 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.72 and a 200 day moving average of $453.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

