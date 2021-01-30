Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,035 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.80 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62.

