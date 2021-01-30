Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

NYSE IIPR opened at $187.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $206.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.32 and a 200-day moving average of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

