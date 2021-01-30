MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $506,708.84 and $44.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,128.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.11 or 0.04017536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00392573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.01210223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00526362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.77 or 0.00409535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00250536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00022471 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.