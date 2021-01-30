Mirror Protocol Price Hits $4.54 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $129.36 million and approximately $21.72 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00013211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 70% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00129989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00263693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,243.91 or 0.90970773 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,510,610 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.