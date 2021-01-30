Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Trading 5% Higher This Week

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $94,142.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba token can now be purchased for $278.19 or 0.00812577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00130158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00264576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064889 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,111.68 or 0.90875073 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 17,542 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Token Trading

Mirrored Alibaba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

