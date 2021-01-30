Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $19.08 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for $19.08 or 0.00055856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $103,092.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00130988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00266050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064948 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,147.32 or 0.91175126 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 311,189 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

