Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $28.42 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for about $28.42 or 0.00082738 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $223,078.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064414 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,098.51 or 0.90531580 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 164,439 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

