Mirrored Microsoft Price Hits $254.77 on Top Exchanges (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $5.09 million and $80,401.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be purchased for $254.77 or 0.00742549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00130638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00261870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00064338 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,093.89 or 0.90626627 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 19,961 tokens. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

