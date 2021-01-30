Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits Market Cap of $6.07 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $6.07 million and $43,651.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for about $583.91 or 0.01723280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00132066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065811 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,787.22 or 0.96764410 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 10,392 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

