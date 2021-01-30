Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $562.11

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for about $562.11 or 0.01647229 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $310,797.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00131314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00263943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,037.70 or 0.90953875 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 10,392 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

