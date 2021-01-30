Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $20.11 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for about $20.11 or 0.00058555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $485,140.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00129989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00263693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,243.91 or 0.90970773 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 202,040 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

