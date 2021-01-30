Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Cap Hits $3.80 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for about $40.50 or 0.00118556 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $605,642.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00130988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00266050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064948 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,147.32 or 0.91175126 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 93,888 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

