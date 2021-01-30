Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the December 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitesco stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 4,147,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,944,747. Mitesco has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Mitesco

Mitesco Inc focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco Inc in April 2020.

