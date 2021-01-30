Mithril (MITH) Price Up 54.7% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 55.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 54.7% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $32.07 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00441662 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

