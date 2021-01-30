Mithril Price Tops $0.0140 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $13.99 million and $55.61 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.95 or 0.00502286 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.