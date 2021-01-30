Mixin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Mixin has a market cap of $73.95 million and $1.36 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be bought for $139.37 or 0.00408486 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

