MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of MKS Instruments worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,073,000 after acquiring an additional 356,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 194,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $15,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.45.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKSI stock opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $192.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

