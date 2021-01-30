MktCoin Reaches Market Cap of $29,941.39 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, MktCoin has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MktCoin has a market cap of $29,941.39 and approximately $54.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00131365 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00262623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064630 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,262.22 or 0.91442387 BTC.

About MktCoin

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

MktCoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using US dollars.

