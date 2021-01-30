MMOCoin Market Capitalization Tops $89,286.70 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $89,286.70 and approximately $201.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 113,752,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,888,062 tokens. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.