MMOCoin Trading Up 18.8% Over Last Week (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One MMOCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $100,248.10 and $130.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MMOCoin Token Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 117,399,768 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,531,255 tokens. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

