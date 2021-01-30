Modern Investment Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $233,109.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022744 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 157.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,965,096 coins and its circulating supply is 2,176,365 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.