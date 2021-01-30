Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $239,333.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00022636 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,972,973 coins and its circulating supply is 2,184,242 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.