Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Acquires 8,011 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 16.7% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after buying an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,191,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.11. 707,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,103. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

