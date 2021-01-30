Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Buys 24,783 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $28,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,669. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

