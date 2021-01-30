Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,744 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 17.9% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $37,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.49. The company had a trading volume of 498,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

