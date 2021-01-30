Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.16 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

