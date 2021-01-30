Monero Classic (XMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,546.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $17,546.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00405948 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

