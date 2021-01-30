Monero (XMR) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $138.98 or 0.00405948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $837.21 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,826,786 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

