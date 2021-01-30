MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,634.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $22,634.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017674 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001295 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001837 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00022013 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 212,697,132 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

