Monkey Project (MONK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $480.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 76.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 90.9% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $72,826.11 and approximately $480.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,907,532 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

