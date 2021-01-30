Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of MNST opened at $86.83 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

