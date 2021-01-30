Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

