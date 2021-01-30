Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE MOG.B opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. Moog has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

