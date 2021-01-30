More Coin (MORE) Price Tops $0.0278 on Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $55,569.03 and $3,132.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00911599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00056589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.06 or 0.04574674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019216 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

