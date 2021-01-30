More Coin Reaches Market Cap of $55,281.96 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. More Coin has a market cap of $55,281.96 and $2,121.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00894347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.60 or 0.04291896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018019 BTC.

More Coin (MORE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

