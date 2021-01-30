Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,595 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,257,000 after purchasing an additional 405,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,030 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,224 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

