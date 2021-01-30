Morpheus Labs Reaches Market Cap of $12.55 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00901504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.69 or 0.04410208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018443 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00027758 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

