Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

