MotaCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $465.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $177,019.35 and approximately $465.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Profile

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

MotaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.