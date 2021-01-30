M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

M&T Bank stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.47. 835,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average is $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 165,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

