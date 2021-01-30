M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises about 1.3% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.47. The company had a trading volume of 835,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.24. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

