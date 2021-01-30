Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $138,943.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.01 or 0.00909920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.24 or 0.04499727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019208 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028797 BTC.

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,842,647 tokens. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

