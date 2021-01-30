Multiplier Price Tops $0.0451 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $107,702.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 62.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00129881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00259777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00063778 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.34 or 0.90903403 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Multiplier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

