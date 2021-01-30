MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.90. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 58,671 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

