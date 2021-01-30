MyBit 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One MyBit coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MyBit has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. MyBit has a market cap of $194,371.39 and $7.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00900318 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.54 or 0.04363434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018434 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028139 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MyBit is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

MyBit Coin Trading

MyBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

