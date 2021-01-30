Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Short Interest Update

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJWNF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 2,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664. Naked Wines has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97.

MJWNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

