Namecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $11.35 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $11.35 million and $67,319.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,599.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.07 or 0.01187739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00526374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

