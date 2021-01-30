Namecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $65,834.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $65,834.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,120.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.66 or 0.01209419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00525737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039983 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

