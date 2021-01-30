Nano (NANO) Price Hits $3.65 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $486.77 million and $79.73 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00010563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,585.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.19 or 0.04008060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00387190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.99 or 0.01194134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.00518800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00405779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00244250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00021930 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

